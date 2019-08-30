Comments
FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Patriots and the Make-A-Wish Foundation made sure five kids had a memorable experience at Gillette Stadium Thursday.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft greeted the young fans and took pictures with them in front of the team’s six Vince Lombardi Trophies. Then, Tom Brady met them at the 50-yard line to run a few plays, answer questions, and take pictures.
They finished the night out by enjoying a gourmet dinner, meeting mascot Pat Patriot and a few New England Patriots cheerleaders, and watching the last pre-season game.
Each of the kids went home with a personalized Patriots jersey and warmups.
One of the boys is from Rhode Island and two are from New Hampshire.
