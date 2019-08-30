



LOWELL (CBS) – A judge ordered the founder of a nonprofit addiction treatment center in Lowell be held without bail, calling him ‘dangerous’ after hearing Friday morning.

Timothy Grover is charged with intent to rape and assault on a police officer, after police say he drunkenly broke into Lowell High School on Monday, threatened to rape a woman inside, and then resisted arrest.

Grover’s attorney claims his client is a stressed man with a drinking problem, and said the police got the story wrong. “There were incidents at Lowell High School,” Attorney Robert Normandin said. “The allegations against him are not accurate. I think it was a misperception by the alleged victim in the case.”

Grover is the founder of Megan’s House, a nonprofit addiction recovery center for women, opened in memory of his late daughter.

New evidence admitted as a result of his dangerousness hearing revealed Grover had been charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Foxboro and Dracut in the past. All charges were later dropped.

Grover also has a DUI in the State of New Hampshire, according to prosecutors.

His lawyer argues these former cases are irrelevant to what happened at Lowell High School.

Grover is also the Executive Director of Madison Security Group, according to his attorney. The group has contracts with Lowell Public Schools.

After reviewing nearly 10 pieces of evidence, including former police reports and video evidence, the judge said, “There’s something going on here that’s beyond alcohol, but I can’t put my finger on it.”

The judge ordered Grover be held in jail for 120 days. He said he is willing to reconsider if Grover’s attorney can get him into an inpatient alcohol treatment program.