MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Police arrested a woman in Manchester, New Hampshire Thursday afternoon for allegedly driving under the influence with a young child in her car. Sadie Kowack, 26, is facing charges of aggravated DUI and endangering the welfare of a child.

Officers responded at about 4:30 p.m. to a crash on the Londonderry Turnpike. They found an SUV with heavy damage to the front end after crashing into another car. The driver was sitting on the side of the road with a 4-year-old child.

“Evidence at the scene also led police to believe the SUV driver was intoxicated,” police said in a statement.

Sadie Kowack (Photo credit: Manchester police)

Kowack is due in Manchester Circuit Court on Sept. 19.

