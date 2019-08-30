NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) – A 19-year-old is facing two murder charges after a brutal triple stabbing in North Attleboro.
Daniel Randall of North Attleboro will be arraigned Friday in Attleboro District Court.
Police were called to a home on Birch Road just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a stabbing. They found three men, all 21 years old and from North Attleboro, wounded.
One of them, Aidan Hanrahan, was dead. Paramedics rushed the other two to nearby hospitals. One of them, Joshua Lemken, died overnight at Rhode Island Hospital, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.
The third victim is still in the hospital in serious, but stable condition. His name has not been released.
Randall, who had treatment for a hand injury overnight, was booked Friday morning at the police station before he was taken to court.
There’s no word yet on a motive.
