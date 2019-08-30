NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) – A second young man has died following a triple stabbing in North Attleboro Thursday night.
Police were called to Birch Road just after 8:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. They found three men, all 21 years old and from North Attleboro, wounded. One died. Paramedics rushed the other two to nearby hospitals. One of them died overnight, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.
The third victim is still in this hospital in serious, but stable condition.
No names have been released.
A 19-year-old suspect was taken into police custody and will likely be arraigned Friday in Attleboro District Court.
“Once the suspect is formally booked on a criminal complaint, our office will be able to identify him publicly,” District Attorney Tom Quinn said in a statement. “The suspect sustained a hand injury which required treatment overnight.”
There’s no word yet on a motive.
