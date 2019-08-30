FOXBORO (CBS) – For most football fans, the final NFL preseason game is meaningless. But don’t tell that to 10-year-old Sara Slitt of Connecticut.
She was on the field at Gillette Stadium Thursday night before the New England Patriots game against the New York Giants and got to meet Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
“I don’t know, this is sort of amazing, I guess. I’m like the luckiest person!” she told WBZ-TV.
She caught the Patriots attention with an incredible letter, describing her passion for the game and admiration for Julian Edelman.
“I went to his camp for kids. He threw a pass to me,” she said. “He gave me five fist bumps and a hug.”
Edelman gave her a signed football to commemorate her visit to Foxboro.
“It says tough times don’t last, tough people do,” she said, describing what Edelman wrote.
“I think she knows now that girls can be football players and football fans. I know she’s going to remember this her whole life,” Sara’s dad, Andrew Slitt, told WBZ.
