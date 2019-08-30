BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots, like all NFL teams, must trim their roster to just 53 players by 4 p.m. on Sunday.
In the past, the NFL had two separate cutdown days, which worked to limit the madness that can ensue in the 40 or so hours between the end of the final preseason game and the 4 p.m. deadline on Saturday. Now, though, with rosters shrinking from 90 to 53 in a tight window, it can get a bit chaotic.
To help fight the mayhem, well do our best here to track all of the comings and going from the Patriots’ roster, between now and 4 p.m. on Saturday.
FRIDAY, AUG. 30
–Cornerback Duke Dawson was traded to Denver.
–The Patriots acquired center Russell Bodine from the Bills.
–Rookie tight end Andrew Beck was cut, despite his guaranteed $100,000. (Source: Mike Garafolo/NFL Network)
–Tackle Tyree St. Louis was cut. (Source: Doug Kyed/NESN)
–Tackle Cedrick Lang was released. (Source: Doug Kyed/NESN)
–Nose tackle David Parry and wide receiver Ryan Davis have been released. (Source: Nick Underhill/The Athletic)
This list will continue to be updated with roster moves as they are reported.
You must log in to post a comment.