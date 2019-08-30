Keeping Track Of Patriots' Trades, Cuts, Roster Moves Before 53-Man DeadlineThe Patriots, like all NFL teams, must trim their roster to just 53 players by 4 p.m. on Sunday. Here's a tracker for all the moves.

Report: Patriots Acquire Center Russell Bodine In Trade With BillsAnother day, another acquisition on the offensive line for the New England Patriots.

Comparing Jarrett Stidham's Rookie Preseason To Jimmy Garoppolo's With PatriotsBut in his four weeks on the field in the preseason, has Jarrett Stidham done enough to show he's capable of handling backup duties? Let's look at the numbers.

Report: Patriots Trade Cornerback Duke Dawson To BroncosDuke Dawson's Patriots career has come to an end without the defensive back ever playing in a real game for New England.

Hurley: NFL's Terrible Rule For Blindside Block Appears To Be A Major ProblemIf this rule will continue to be applied through the regular season and playoffs, it's absolutely going to ruin an important moment in an important game, leaving fans and players mystified as to what they just witnessed.