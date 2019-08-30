BOSTON (Hoodline) – Looking to uncover all the South End has to offer? Get to know this Boston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses – from a tapas bar to a hair salon.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in South End, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Estragon
Topping the list is tapas bar Estragon. Located at 700 Harrison Ave. (between Brookline St. and Harrison Archway), it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 443 reviews on Yelp. On the menu, look for grilled chorizo, crispy paprika chickpeas, steamed mussels, braised oxtail and more.
2. Barcelona Wine Bar
Next up is wine bar and Spanish spot Barcelona Wine Bar, situated at 525 Tremont St. (between Milford and Dwight streets). With 4.5 stars out of 972 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite. Barcelona Wine Bar serves up seafood paella, house-marinated olives and pork belly.
3. Mop Hair Salon
Hair salon Mop Hair Salon is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 667A Tremont St. (between Pembroke and Brookline streets), five stars out of 98 reviews. Mop Hair Salon specializes in hair treatments, blowouts and coloring services.
4. Toro
Toro, a tapas spot and cocktail bar, is another high-traffic neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 2,052 Yelp reviews. On offer are smoked eggplant, bluefin tuna tartare and grilled garlic shrimp, as well as a list of specialty cocktails. Try the Nantucket mule with vodka, cranberry, ginger and lime, or the Baby Luma with gin, mezcal, apple and lemon. Head over to 1704 Washington St. (between Worcester Square and Springfield Street) to see for yourself.
