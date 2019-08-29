WEYMOUTH (CBS) – A line of ambulances and first responders paraded by the Weymouth home of “The Mighty Quinn” Thursday morning. The visit from South Shore EMS was just the latest show of support for the 3-year-old recovering from surgery to remove a brain tumor.
Quinn can only watch and wave from his window because he has to stay inside and avoid contact with strangers while his immune system recovers. Police officers, dancers and the Dropkick Murphys are among those who have dropped by his front yard, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady even recorded a video to cheer on Quinn.
The youngster was in good spirits Thursday, eating candy and opening gifts that included a backpack and EMS sweatshirt that read “The Mighty Quinn.”
“I hope you have a nice day!” one EMT said.
Quinn’s family is asking anyone who wants to help to donate blood or platelets to Boston Children’s Hospital’s Blood Donor Center.
You must log in to post a comment.