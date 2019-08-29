BOSTON (CBS/AP) – The number of people killed by drivers running red lights has hit a 10-year high, according to AAA. But the agency doesn’t know why.
A new AAA study found that 939 people were killed by vehicles driving through red lights in 2017, which is the latest data available to researchers.
That’s the highest death toll since 2008 and a 28% increase since 2012.
AAA isn’t sure why the numbers are on the rise and or why they increased at a higher rate than overall deaths on U.S. roads. People are driving more since the Great Recession, but researchers also suspect distracted driving and inadequate light cycles.
“The problem is drivers are distracted, they’re impatient and they’re reckless and they’re making the decision to run a red light instead of safely stopping,” AAA spokesperson Doug Shupe told CBS News.
The agency said Arizona has the highest rate of red light running deaths while New Hampshire has the lowest.
AAA found that nearly one in three drivers admit they ran a red light in the last month when they could have stopped safely.
