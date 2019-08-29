SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Commuter Rail service has been suspended Thursday afternoon along the Lowell Line between North Station and Anderson/Woburn. Equipment being used for construction as part of the Green Line Extension project in Somerville malfunctioned.
Crews were working to build an abutment wall for the new Broadway Bridge. A drill rig became immobile near the Commuter trail tracks, so the MBTA set up diversions “out of an abundance of caution.”
Lowell Line riders heading to Anderson/Woburn and destinations north should take the Orange Line to Wellington Station. There will be buses to take customers to Anderson/Woburn, and from there, Commuter Rail service will resume to Lowell.
Anyone traveling to West Medford can board MBTA bus route 326 from Haymarket Station. Commuters headed to Wedgemere and Winchester Center should take the Orange Line to Wellington Station, then board MBTA bus route 134.
It is not known how long the alternate routes will be in place.
You must log in to post a comment.