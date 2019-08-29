Filed Under:Lynn News

LYNN (CBS) — A crash in Lynn left a car pinned between an Xfinity van and a utility pole Thursday morning. It happened at the intersection of Summer and South streets just before 11:30 a.m.

The Lynn Fire Department told WBZ-TV that the woman driving the SUV was hospitalized with only minor injuries. The Xfinity driver refused treatment.

Both drivers apparently thought they had the right-of-way when the van hit the SUV, sending it into the pole, the fire department said.

 

