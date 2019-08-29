



BOSTON (CBS) — Once again, the Patriots’ bid for perfection has been thwarted by the New York Giants.

The stakes in this one were slightly lower than the historical Super Bowl upset from many moons ago, but the Giants nevertheless spoiled the night for the Patriots when Kyle Lauletta connected with Alonzo Russell for a 14-yard touchdown as time expired in the fourth quarter.

The touchdown gave the Giants a 31-29 win, giving the Patriots a 3-1 record for the preseason.

Jarrett Stidham went 18-for-28 for 225 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also ran seven times for 50 yards, while taking three sacks.

Josh Gordon and Demaryius Thomas started the game for the Patriots. Gordon caught two passes on six targets for 30 yards, while Thomas caught seven passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

Julian Edelman seemed to have aggravated his left thumb — the same thumb which was broken this summer and caused him to miss time to start camp and the preseason. He left the game after his lone catch and did not return, though he remained on the sidelines.

Belichick and his staff must now make cuts in the coming days, with 4 p.m. on Saturday serving as the deadline for rosters to be cut down to 53 players.

Once the roster is set, the Patriots’ attention will turn toward the regular season, which begins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday Night Football on Sept. 8, with the unveiling of Super Bowl banner No. 6 prior to kickoff.