August 31, 2019
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month. This week on Centro, we tell you how you can help kids with cancer, by donating blood and get this – you can get a free hair cut just for doing it! The American Red Cross has teamed up with Sport Clips Haircuts to raise awareness of childhood cancers, offering a free haircut coupon to donors during the entire month of September. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Cathy Alegria, District Manager for Red Cross Eastern Division. Tune in!
August 31, 2019
