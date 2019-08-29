



BOSTON (CBS) – A clerk and her young daughter survived a frightening armed robbery in Hyde Park Thursday morning and now police are looking for the gunman.

The masked man walked into S.K. Convenience on River Street just after 9 a.m. and put a gun to the clerk’s head.

He wanted money from both registers and her wallet. She opened one register, but couldn’t get the other open. When she tried to wave down someone outside through the window, she said the masked man threw her to the ground and told her he’d kill her if she didn’t stop.

She begged for her life while hoping her five-year-old daughter she brought to work with her, who heard her screams, wouldn’t move from the back of the store.

“He just hold the gun on my head and he said, ‘O.K. open the register, open the resister,’ and I did and he said, ‘open that one too,’ and I said I can’t because it’s the old register and it’s not working anymore. And he said ‘no, you’re lying, if you don’t want to die, you just open it for me.’ I said I can’t, just believe me, my daughter is here,” she told WBZ-TV.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said when the man left the store he met up with another man and she believes they both got on the MBTA commuter rail.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police.