BOSTON (CBS) – Back to school season is underway and we’ve already felt a hint of fall in the air.
But this weekend we’re celebrating the last of summer.
Labor Day Fireworks
Along Boston Harbor they’ll kick off the Labor Day weekend a little early Thursday night. The city will send off summer with a bang with Labor Day fireworks at sunset, which is right around 8:30 p.m.
The best places to see the show are Christopher Columbus Park in the North Rnd, Piers Park in East Boston or Fan Pier in the Seaport.
Spencer Fair
This weekend is all about some old time fun at the Spencer Fair.
In addition to rides, the fair will also have a tractor pull, giant pumpkins, animal exhibits, a demolition derby and music.
The fair runs through Monday.
Three Saints Festival
On the North Shore there will be a celebration of culture with the Three Saints Festival in Lawrence.
The fun runs from Friday until Sunday and includes lots of Italian food, music and other entertainment.
