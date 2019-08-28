



(MARE) – Damon is a loving and affectionate thirteen-year-old boy of African American and Lebanese descent. He can seem shy when you first meet him, but Damon thoroughly enjoys the company of others once he warms up and feels comfortable. Damon’s favorite activity right now is playing video games but he is open to trying new things! He used to play flag football and enjoyed that very much. Damon would benefit from a supportive family that could expose him to different types of activities outside of the house. Damon’s teachers report he has great relationships with other students!

Damon is legally free for adoption and would thrive in a home with at least one male caretaker. Damon has the potential to be most successful in a family that can provide him structure, routine and predictability. Any interested family should also be willing to allow Damon to have ongoing contact with his maternal grandparents as they are extremely important to him.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.