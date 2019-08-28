QUINCY (CBS) – State and local police are investigating a double shooting in Quincy overnight.
Officers were called to Rodman Street around 1:50 a.m. and found two men from Dorchester with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Boston Medical Center.
Police said a 24-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 40-year-old man was shot multiple times and was rushed into surgery.
There is no word yet on their conditions or what led up to the shootings. Their names have not been made public.
“There was just a lot of gunshots that woke us up and we just heard a lot of screaming and banging and stuff and afterwards a car drove out and I tried calling police but then there was already a police car here,” resident Yana Huang told reporters early Wednesday morning.
There have been no arrests. Police said the shooting was not random.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
