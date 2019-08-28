



BOSTON (CBS) – The latest Quinnipiac University poll has the worst news yet for the Trump re-election campaign.

All five of the leading Democratic candidates beat the incumbent handily: Joe Biden, 54-38%; Bernie Sanders, 53-39%; Elizabeth Warren, 52-40%; Kamala Harris, 51-40%; and Pete Buttigieg, 49-40%.

Yikes.

But there’s another gap that may be Trump’s biggest worry.

In the 2016 election, there was a 12-point gender gap in favor of Hillary Clinton, an edge blunted by 64% support for Trump among women without college educations.

According to the new Suffolk University/USA Today poll, those now look like the good old days for Trump with women.

Women voters are 21 points more likely to see the country on the wrong track, and 21 points more likely than men to view Trump unfavorably;

They are 17 points more likely to disapprove of Trump’s job performance, and 13 points more likely than men to view the Democratic party favorably.

Given a choice between Trump and an unnamed democratic nominee, women say they’ll vote for the democrat by a 20 point margin.

All that despite three years of economic growth and no new military involvements, developments that in the past have been top priorities for women voters.

Take your pick of reasons why some women are turning on Trump: the bungling of health care reform, the Kavanaugh nomination, the near-constant atmosphere of discord.

And there’s always the chance that the eventual Democratic nominee, whether it’s a man or a woman, will turn off some female voters.

But if you wonder why some Republicans want to see a woman like former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley replace Vice President Mike Pence on the GOP ticket, these poll numbers are your answer.

A cosmetic move like subbing in Haley for Pence likely wouldn’t solve Trump’s problem. But a robust economy might help stop the bleeding.

That’s why new poll numbers showing that, for the first time, more voters think the president’s policies are hurting the economy than helping it, are the worst news yet for his campaign.