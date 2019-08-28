WORCESTER (CBS) — Crews in Worcester began demolition for Polar Park on Wednesday. The future stadium will be the new home for the Boston Red Sox-affiliated AAA team.
Workers used heavy equipment to knock down a building at 50 Washington St. where the $90 million ballpark will stand.
The urban renewal project will connect the historic “Canal District” to the major landmarks of downtown Worcester. Besides the stadium, developers are envisioning a “Worcester Faneuil Hall” with a marketplace on the ground level.
In addition to baseball, Polar Park will feature up to 20 concerts a year as well as other year-round sporting events like football and winter sports.
The club announced last year that it’s moving from Pawtucket, Rhode Island to Worcester. The team plans to play its first season at Polar Park in 2021.
You must log in to post a comment.