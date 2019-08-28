Gordon Hayward Leads Basketball Clinic Aimed To Get Girls In The GameCreated by the NBA and WNBA, the “Her Time to Play” clinic aims to inspire the next generation of female athletes.

Patriots Acquire Left Tackle Korey Cunningham Via Trade With CardinalsWith major decisions looming at the end of the week, Bill Belichick and Nick Caserio continue to tinker with the Patriots' roster.

Poll: Tom Brady Is NFL's Most Marketable PlayerWhen it comes to branding and marketing in the NFL, there's just no beating Tom Brady.

Join Our 2019 Pro Football Knockout Pool!It’s all about surviving to the next week! Come play our Knockout Pool for the chance to win $1,000! This is a national contest.

What To Watch For In Patriots' Preseason Finale Vs. GiantsSo when it comes to this game on Thursday night, we probably can't glean too much from what takes place on the field, considering most of the involved parties will be unemployed come Saturday night. (Man, the NFL is a tough place to find work.) Still, there's plenty to watch for.