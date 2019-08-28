WEATHER ALERT:Torrential Downpours Wednesday Afternoon, Evening
Filed Under:New Hampshire, Rochester NH News


ROCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire woman won her battle with the Department of Motor Vehicles to keep her vanity plate.

The plate in question “PB4WEGO.” Wendy Auger of Rochester, was asked to surrender the plate because the state said phrases related to excretory acts aren’t permitted.

The controversial license plate (Photo credit: Wendy Auger)

Auger said she’s had the plate for 15 years and other drivers seem to love it.

She appealed and on Wednesday, Gov. Chris Sununu messaged Auger to tell her she can keep the plates.

