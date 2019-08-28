Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Three $100,000 Mass Cash prizes were claimed in the nick of time. The Massachusetts State Lottery said Wednesday that the winning tickets sold almost a year ago have been turned in just five days before they would have expired.
All three tickets were brought to the Lottery by trustee Martin Scafidi with GRT Nominee Trust of Peabody. Fulcinitis Market in Waltham sold the three tickets in August of 2018 and will receive a $3,000 store bonus.
The Lottery said earlier this month that four Mass Cash tickets had gone unclaimed.
Mass Cash prizes expire a year after their drawing date.
