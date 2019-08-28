BOSTON (CBS) – Previous research has shown that talking to or touching a loved one can help reduce their pain. Now a new study finds that just being in a loved one’s presence can do the same.
Researchers in Austria and Spain looked at 48 romantic couples and found that both men and women who experienced pressure pain appeared more resilient to the pain when their love one was simply in the room, even if they didn’t speak or interact with them.
They also found that the higher the romantic partner’s level of empathy, the higher the person’s pain tolerance.
One possible explanation is that people in pain may be distracted by having a loved one in the same room, but researchers say the study still suggests that the presence of a romantic partner can be an effective pain reliever.
