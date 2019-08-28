BOSTON (CBS) – Seven purebred collies are up for adoption in Massachusetts after being seized from a Maine property last month. The MSPCA said the dogs that “look a lot like Lassie” are ready to be placed in their forever homes.
Animal welfare organizations took the dogs, along with more than 100 other animals, from overcrowded conditions in Solon, Maine. They are all female “Rough Collies,” also known as Long-Haired Collies, and are known for their “intelligence, poise and friendliness.” They range in age from 1 to 10 years old.
“We’ve been addressing some minor health concerns, but the dogs have really started to relax in our care and have signaled that they’re ready to be terrific companions,” MSPCA-Angell adoption programs director Mike Keiley said in a statement.
#PressRelease: Adopters wanted for seven lucky Collies rescued from a property in Maine. Ready to adopt? Details here: https://t.co/a4oVkfmWQ1 #AdoptDontShop @nevinsfarm #CapeCod pic.twitter.com/vwbNXzME18
— MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) August 28, 2019
The collies are currently staying at MSPCA locations on Cape Cod and in Methuen. They will all be groomed before going to new homes.
Anyone looking for adoption information can email methuenadoptions@mspca.org or capeadoptions@mspca.org, depending on where they live.
