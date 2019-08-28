Join Our 2019 Pro Football Knockout Pool!It’s all about surviving to the next week! Come play our Knockout Pool for the chance to win $1,000! This is a national contest.

What To Watch For In Patriots' Preseason Finale Vs. GiantsSo when it comes to this game on Thursday night, we probably can't glean too much from what takes place on the field, considering most of the involved parties will be unemployed come Saturday night. (Man, the NFL is a tough place to find work.) Still, there's plenty to watch for.

Tom Brady Still Not Totally Comfortable In New Helmet: 'It’s 25 Percent Heavier'The regular season is creeping up, and Tom Brady's still not totally comfortable with his new helmet.

Jackie Bradley Jr.'s Huge Home Run Leads Red Sox Past Rockies 10-6Jackie Bradley, Jr.'s 478-foot home run helped the Red Sox beat the Colorado Rockies 10-6 on Tuesday.