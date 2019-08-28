WEATHER ALERT:Torrential Downpours Wednesday Afternoon, Evening
FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a Massachusetts woman has died after falling from a third-floor window at a condominium complex.

A spokesman for the Bristol district attorney says investigators are trying to determine if the death at the Waterview Heights complex in Fall River on Tuesday morning was accidental or intentional.

Police responded to the scene at about 9:30 a.m. after getting several 911 calls.

Fall River Police are investigating the death of a woman found outside this condominium complex Tuesday (WBZ-TV)

The woman was transported Rhode Island Hospital in Providence where she was pronounced dead.

Her name was not released, but authorities say she was 42 years old and her last known address was in Taunton.

Patricia Eagan, a resident of the complex, told The Herald News of Fall River that the victim fell from a hallway window and not from the window of a residence.

