CAPE COD BAY (CBS) – Some friends lobstering out in Cape Cod Bay got an up-close-and-personal look at a great white shark.
Video shot by Matty Riley just before noon on Tuesday shows the shark approaching.
“He’s coming right up to the boat!” someone on board says, before the shark bumps into the vessel.
The shark was apparently making its way toward a dead humpback whale that was in the area.
Numerous shark sightings off the coast of Massachusetts this summer have forced beaches to temporarily close.
