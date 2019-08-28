



BOSTON (CBS) — Tropical Storm Erin has formed off the East Coast and while the storm will remain relatively weak and out to sea, it will interact with another weather system to produce some locally heavy rainfall on Wednesday. So indirectly, we’re getting a visit from the tropics!

Some scattered showers and downpours should begin to develop after 2 p.m. Wednesday, starting first along the South Coast and then heading northward. But the greatest concentration of downpours should move in during the evening and overnight hours.

An incoming front will help focus some of the tropical air in place to the west of Erin, and so rainfall rates could be 1-2″ per hour at times in some of the heaviest downpours. This will lead to areas of street and urban flooding. Though it is unlikely that every town will see similar amounts, with the higher end totals potentially going as high as 4″ and the lower end totals coming in under half an inch.

Some embedded thunder and lightning will be possible, but severe (damaging wind gusts, large hail) weather is not expected. The core of Erin’s winds will remain well offshore.

To go along with the change in the weather will be a change in humidity. After a couple of very dry days, we’ll notice dewpoints jumping up through the 60s for a muggier feel, which will last into Thursday morning.

The cold front will be offshore by Thursday morning, leading to beautiful summer weather to end the week with highs in the 80s both Thursday and Friday.