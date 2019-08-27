WEYMOUTH (CBS) – A Weymouth boy who has to stay home while his immune system recovers has caught Tom Brady’s attention. The New England Patriots quarterback is showing his support for “The Mighty Quinn.”
Three-year-old Quinn recently had brain surgery and can only interact with visitors through a window. So people have been dropping by to say hello, including police officers, dancers and even the Dropkick Murphys.
Now TB12 is sending his well-wishes.
“Mighty Quinn, you my friend are a champion,” Brady said in a video message that also features a cameo from star cornerback Stephon Gilmore. “We’re with you, you have our support, and we wish you the best.”
The video was shared by journalist Steve Hartman, who featured Quinn on the CBS Evening News last week.
Quinn also got a visit this week from Boston Bruins forward Charlie Coyle. His family is asking anyone who wants to help to donate blood or platelets to Boston Children’s Hospital’s Blood Donor Center.
