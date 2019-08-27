Filed Under:Boston News, Kevin Hart


BOSTON (CBS) – There was a celebrity sighting in Boston’s Public Garden on Tuesday. Photos posted to social media show actor and comedian Kevin Hart shooting his new movie “Fatherhood” in the area.

The movie is a more serious role for Hart, telling the story about a father that brings up his baby girl after the sudden death of his wife, according to the film’s IMDB page. It also stars Boston native Anthony Carrigan and Alfre Woodard, an Emmy award-winning Boston University graduate.

Twitter user Alex Christensen snapped photos of Hart sitting on a bench. He was also spotted riding on one of Boston’s famous swan boats.

“Fatherhood” is set to hit theaters in 2020.

