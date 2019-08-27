HANOVER (CBS) — Nick Squires said he is in the fight of his life. The 34-year-old father of three was diagnosed with a rare brain cancer and he believes it was caused by contaminates found in an old fireworks factory in Hanover.

He also says he’s not alone.

Through his own research and social media, Squires said he found 35 other people with brain tumors — all who lived within a 2-mile radius of the old factory, which shut down decades ago. Clean up of the site had been taking place for the past two years.

“I feel those chemicals need to be removed,” he said. “It’s a slow-growing cancer however the prognosis isn’t great and having three children, it’s obviously wearing on me, the possibility of me not being there for my family.”

Town officials are looking into the matter and reached out to the Department of Public Health, which is now investigating.

“It’s heartbreaking to see my husband worrying every day if there’s a probability that he might not be around to see his sons grow up. For me that’s devastating,” said Bruna Squires, Nick’s wife.

The DPH said they are conducting a “screening-level review of the incidence of brain and other nervous system cancers in Hanover and surrounding communities that are near the former National Fireworks site.”

Squires spent 18 years of his life growing up on King Street. He said he is speaking out now because he wants people to be aware of the dangerous contaminants that may exist at the old fireworks site.

“Seven people I grew up with have brain tumors. I mean that’s obscene,” Squires said.

Town officials say they plan to hold a public meeting on Sept. 24 to update residents on the clean-up and the investigation.

“If I can save one life, one life from this, it will be worth all the research I’ve ever done.”