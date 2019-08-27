FAIRHAVEN (CBS) – The Fairhaven Health Department is telling residents on the South Coast to stay away from dead birds. The warning comes as many in the community are concerned about Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).
The department said Monday it’s received “several notifications” about dead birds and seagulls in the area. People are concerned that the deaths may be related to mosquito-borne virus, but health officials in town say they can’t confirm that and don’t have the right equipment to test the birds.
“We are urging residents to please leave these birds where they are and to not come in contact with them,” a message on the department’s website reads. “Please do not bring birds or animals to the Health Department, Police Department, or the Animal Control Office.”
The department has been in touch with state health experts who are able to conduct tests.
There have been four confirmed human cases of EEE in Massachusetts this year, and Fairhaven is one of the towns at high risk. Laurie Sylvia, a Fairhaven mother of three and real estate agent, died recently after contracting the disease.
EEE symptoms can range from a stiff neck, headache, and lack of energy to dangerous complications like inflammation and swelling of the brain. The risk of EEE will remain until the first killing frost.
