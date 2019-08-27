  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Hoodline
Filed Under:Hoodline, Worcester


WORCESTER (Hoodline) – Looking to try something new or grab a pint of your favorite local brew? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breweries in Worcester, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Wormtown Brewery

Photo: nicole l./Yelp

Topping the list is Wormtown Brewery. Located at 72 Shrewsbury St., the brewery is the highest-rated brewery in Worcester, boasting 4.5 stars out of 96 reviews on Yelp.

2. Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company

Photo: jade g./Yelp

Next up is Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company, situated at 55 Millbrook St. With 4.5 stars out of 39 reviews on Yelp, the brewery has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Flying Dreams Brewing

Photo: steven b./Yelp

Flying Dreams Brewing, located at 455 Park Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the brewery 4.5 stars out of 15 reviews.

4. 3cross Fermentation Cooperative

Photo: jessica j./Yelp

3cross Fermentation Cooperative, a brewery, venue and event space, is another go-to, with four stars out of 20 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4 Knowlton Ave. to see for yourself. The business is temporarily closed and is scheduled to reopen September 1, 2019.

5. Redemption Rock Brewing

Photo: shine w./Yelp

Check out Redemption Rock Brewing, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 26 reviews on Yelp. You can find the brewery, which offers coffee and tea and more, at 333 Shrewsbury St.

