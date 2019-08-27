SHIRLEY (CBS) — The Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center was on lockdown Tuesday after a corrections officer was assaulted by an inmate. The officer and four other officers who responded to the incident needed to be taken to a local hospital.
According to the prison, the attack occurred around 8:15 a.m. in the G1 general population housing unit.
“Following this incident, three inmates involved in the incident were removed from the unit,” said the Mass. Department of Correction. “The Worcester County District Attorney has been notified of the serious assault.”
The names of the officers involved have not been released at this time. It is unclear how seriously they were injured.
Souza-Baranowski is home to over 1,000 maximum-security inmates and is one of the more technologically advanced prisons in the country.
