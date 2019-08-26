Comments
HINGHAM (CBS) – A car at the West Hingham Commuter Rail parking lot was broken into and had all of its tires stolen last week.
Police said they are investigating after the break-in that happened Friday on Fort Hill Street.
A thief broke the car window to get access to the trunk, police said.
Car broken into and all tires stolen from West Hingham @MBTA_CR Commuter Rail lot on Fort Hill St Friday (8/23). Window broken to gain trunk access. @MBTATransitPD are investigating. Please report any suspicious activity. pic.twitter.com/4o1Y9hFBnS
— Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) August 26, 2019
Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to contact transit police.
You must log in to post a comment.