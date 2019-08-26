BOSTON (CBS) – Many parents worry that smartphones are corrupting their teens’ minds, but a new study published in the journal Clinical Psychological Science suggests they’re probably not that bad.
Mental health experts from several universities around the country tracked nearly 400 kids ages 10-15 on their smartphones multiple times a day for two weeks.
They found that there was little evidence that teens who used their smartphones more often were more likely to have mental health problems like depressive symptoms, inattention, or conduct problems a couple of years later.
In fact, teens who sent more text messages reported feeling better and less depressed than teens who texted less frequently.
Experts say it may be time for adults to stop worrying so much about whether smartphones and social media are good or bad for teens and instead focus on ways to best support them in their online and offline lives.
