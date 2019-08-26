BOSTON (CBS) — In terms of offseason splashes, it was a relatively quiet offseason for the Patriots in terms of free-agent signings. As such, the signing of free-agent defensive tackle Mike Pennel ranked among the bigger moves made by Bill Belichick.
Alas, that move has officially not panned out, as the team will release Pennel.
ESPN’s Mike Reiss first reported the news.
The Patriots have informed veteran DT Mike Pennel that they are releasing him, per a source.
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 26, 2019
The 28-year-old Pennel is entering his sixth NFL season, after spending three years with the Packers and two years with the Jets. At 6-foot-4, 330 pounds, Pennel was coming off a career-high seven games started last year. He recorded 27 total tackles in 2018, one year after setting a career high with 35 tackles.
The Patriots’ depth chart entering the season will likely have Lawrence Guy and Danny Shelton at the top of the defensive tackle spot, followed by rookie Byron Cowart and third-year player Adam Butler.
You must log in to post a comment.