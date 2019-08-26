  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Mike Pennel, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — In terms of offseason splashes, it was a relatively quiet offseason for the Patriots in terms of free-agent signings. As such, the signing of free-agent defensive tackle Mike Pennel ranked among the bigger moves made by Bill Belichick.

Alas, that move has officially not panned out, as the team will release Pennel.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss first reported the news.

The 28-year-old Pennel is entering his sixth NFL season, after spending three years with the Packers and two years with the Jets. At 6-foot-4, 330 pounds, Pennel was coming off a career-high seven games started last year. He recorded 27 total tackles in 2018, one year after setting a career high with 35 tackles.

The Patriots’ depth chart entering the season will likely have Lawrence Guy and Danny Shelton at the top of the defensive tackle spot, followed by rookie Byron Cowart and third-year player Adam Butler.

Comments