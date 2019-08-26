LYNN (CBS) – Two people were arrested following a weekend shooting at a Lynn playground. One person died and three others were injured in the shooting, which took place during a basketball tournament and block party.
Rogelleo Morrison, 43, was charged with murder and armed assault to murder. Luis Falcon, 25, was charged with accessory after the fact of murder.
The arrests come after a shooting Saturday around 7 p.m. at the Warren Street Playground.
Brandon Jesurum, 34, was rushed to the hospital but later died. An 18-year-old woman, 20-year-old woman, and 49-year-old man were injured in the shooting but survived.
The 49-year-old man’s dog was also shot and did not survive.
Morrison and Falcon are both expected to be arraigned Monday in Lynn District Court.
“I greatly appreciate the hard work of the Lynn Police detectives, the State Police detectives assigned to my office and other Mass State Police assets who worked around the clock to find those responsible for this brazen attack,” Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said.
You must log in to post a comment.