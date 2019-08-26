GILFORD, N.H. (CBS) – An accident on Lake Winnipesaukee over the weekend left a powerboat high and dry. New Hampshire State Police said a vessel operated by Robert Koning, of Carlisle, ended up on the rocks after the crash.
Marine Patrol officers found the 23-foot Chris Craft powerboat out of the water near Lockes Island just after 7 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators determined the 58-year-old Koning was operating the boat at about 11:30 p.m. the night before.
“He and one passenger were attempting to return to a residence on the island when he struck a moored boat, continuing up onto the breakwater,” police said in a statement. “There were no reported injuries.”
All boaters are reminded to slow down near other objects on the waterway. Operators are required to notify police if they’ve been in an accident.
Police are still investigating the crash and are asking anyone with information to contact them.
