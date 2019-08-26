(CBS Local) — Jim Nantz has called a lot of Patriots games since he was named the lead voice of the NFL on CBS in 2004.

Nantz has seen New England turn into a dynasty over the past 15 years and he’s spent hours and hours with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. While the CBS Sports play by play announcer has visited with some of the best in league history, he says the Patriots stand out from the rest because of Brady.

“It feels the same now. [Tom] Brady has been the constant for the roster and he’s had over 500 teammates since he first got there,” said Nantz in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith at NFL on CBS Media Day in New York. “It always just feels like it’s that Patriot way of life and Patriot football. I’ve seen them quite a bit. In the last 15 years, I’m at 100 games. I’ve had many occasions to be there and watch them dominate. They should be very good again.”

One of the games Nantz is most excited to call this year is the Patriots and Eagles on November 17. Nantz thinks the Super Bowl LII rematch will be one of the best games of the year.

“It’s one of our biggest games of the year and a rematch of the Super Bowl from a couple of years ago,” said Nantz. “I think the Eagles are going to be a really tough out in the NFC this year. They could be the team this year.”

The Pats start the season at home against the Steelers on Sunday Night Football on September 8.