LEWISTON, Maine (CBS) – For those who turn to the Farmers’ Almanac for the weather forecast, there’s bad news. The 201-year-old publication from Maine is predicting a bleak winter of snow and cold in Boston.
“The Northeast, including the densely populated corridor running from Washington to Boston, will experience colder-than-normal temperatures for much of the upcoming winter,” the Farmers’ Almanac (not to be confused with New Hampshire’s Old Farmer’s Almanac) states in its annual forecast released on Monday. “Our outlook forewarns of not only a good amount of snow, but also a wintry mix of rain, sleet – especially along the coast.”
The Almanac is predicting that the coldest part of the season will be in the last week of January until early February. It also says New England won’t see spring for a while as “occasional wet snow and unseasonably chilly conditions will hang on” until April. Elsewhere, the Almanac believes the worst of the bitter cold and snow will be east of the Rocky Mountains all the way to the Appalachians.
Sound miserable? It’s worth noting that WBZ-TV meteorologists believe that weather predictions by either almanac hold about as much scientific weight as Punxsutawney Phil’s forecasts.
Haha, way too early for any scientifically based winter forecast…Some of my favorite quotes…"cold, wintry mix"…"coldest timeframe Late Jan into early Feb"…fairly obvious stuff https://t.co/cNyQVzVOKg
— Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) August 26, 2019
Last years’ Farmers’ Almanac predicted “significant snowfall” in the northeast. In fact, the total snowfall for Boston last winter ended up more than 16 inches below normal.
