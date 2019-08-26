  • WBZ TVOn Air

LOWELL (CBS) — A 55-year-old Dracut man was arrested Monday afternoon after he allegedly tried to rape someone at Lowell High School.

Police said Timothy Grover followed someone into the school but the victim was able to get away. He was apprehended by a park ranger on Kirk Street but when Lowell Police arrived, Grover was able to assault an officer.

Timothy Grover was arrested by Lowell Police Monday (Photo Courtesy: Aaron Curtis | Lowellsun.com)

Grover was charged with assault with intent to rape, and assault and battery on a police officer. Other charges are pending.

