



BOSTON (CBS) – David Ortiz has hired former Boston Police Commissioner and current WBZ-TV security analyst Ed Davis to investigate the shooting that nearly killed him earlier this summer.

Ortiz was shot in the back on June 9 in the Dominican Republic. He was rushed into surgery there where doctors removed his gallbladder and part of his intestines before he was flown to Boston. He was moved out of intensive care June 22, but remained at Massachusetts General Hospital until he was released July 26.

A representative for Davis revealed late Sunday night that Ortiz hired the former police commissioner “a few weeks after David Ortiz’s return to Boston.”

“The Edward Davis Company is monitoring and analyzing information from various sources in the Dominican Republic around the motives for the shooting of David Ortiz on June 9th,” said Davis spokesman Joe Baerlein. “The Edward Davis company is also providing personal security services for David Ortiz and his family.”

The lawyer who represented Ortiz following the shooting told WBZ-TV he no longer represents the baseball player.

Attorney Jose Martinez Brito, who is familiar with the investigation, said the move is about protecting Big Papi’s reputation.

“If they look around and they also talk to some of the people who were involved in this case, they are going to find that David Ortiz was mistaken,” he said. “Economic matters are also affected. I’m pretty sure that David Ortiz has clients, brands, that also work with David Ortiz, they want to know the truth.”

More than a dozen people have been arrested in the Dominican Republic in connection with the shooting.

Dominican police have said Ortiz was not the intended target of the shooting.

“The authorities in the Dominican Republic have this lack of credibility that David Ortiz has to fix,” Brito said. He also believes Ortiz was not the intended target but said: “I understand that a lot of people don’t believe this story.”

Ortiz posted the first photo of himself since the shooting on social media Sunday. It was a picture of the Red Sox legend with his daughter on Instagram.