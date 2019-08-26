BOSTON (CBS) – David Ortiz has hired former Boston Police Commissioner and current WBZ-TV security analyst Ed Davis to investigate the shooting that nearly killed him earlier this summer.
Ortiz was shot in the back on June 9 in the Dominican Republic. He was rushed into surgery there where doctors removed his gallbladder and part of his intestines before he was flown to Boston. He was moved out of intensive care June 22, but remained at Massachusetts General Hospital until he was released July 26.
A representative for Davis revealed late Sunday night that Ortiz hired the former police commissioner “a few weeks after David Ortiz’s return to Boston.”
“The Edward Davis Company is monitoring and analyzing information from various sources in the Dominican Republic around the motives for the shooting of David Ortiz on June 9th,” said Davis spokesman Joe Baerlein. “The Edward Davis company is also providing personal security services for David Ortiz and his family.”
More than a dozen people have been arrested in the Dominican Republic in connection with the shooting.
Dominican police have said Ortiz was not the intended target of the shooting.
Ortiz posted the first photo of himself since the shooting on social media Sunday. It was a picture of the Red Sox legend with his daughter on Instagram.
