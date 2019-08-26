Bill Belichick's Reaction To Andrew Luck's Retirement: 'I Didn't See That'Bill Belichick is so laser-focused on his job at the moment that he apparently didn't even catch the biggest NFL news of the year. Or so he claims.

'I've Had Many Occasions To Be There And Watch Them Dominate': Jim Nantz On The New England PatriotsThe NFL on CBS play by play announcer explains what makes the Patriots so great.

David Ortiz Hires Former BPD Commissioner Ed Davis To Investigate His ShootingDavid Ortiz has hired former Boston Police Commissioner and WBZ-TV security analyst Ed Davis to investigate the shooting that nearly killed him earlier this summer.

Brian Hoyer Makes Sense For Colts To Pursue In Trade With PatriotsAny way you look at it, the quarterback situation is not great for the Indianapolis Colts. They're likely going to need to find some help -- and fast.

Fantasy Football 2019 Sleepers And Busts: Lamar Jackson A Top 10 Fantasy QB?CBS Sports' Fantasy Football Today crew weighs in on why you should be thinking about Lamar Jackson as a Top 10 fantasy QB.