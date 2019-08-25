Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Members of the Animal Rescue League of Boston visited the set of WBZ-TV’s Pet Parade this week, looking to bring attention to “kitten season,” which is peaking now.
At this time of year, there is an influx of unsocialized kittens due to the number of cats having their babies.
Animal Rescue League Boston has a community cat program. A person goes out and finds kittens, or cats having babies. They trap, neuter and release the cats, or the cats are socialized and adopted into homes.
A group of “tiny tigers” are brought to the ARL facility to meet people so they can learn not all humans are scary. Four of those cats were featured on this week’s Pet Parade.
For more information, visit the Animal Rescue League Boston website.
You must log in to post a comment.