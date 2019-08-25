LYNN (CBS) – Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man and injured three more at a Lynn park Saturday night – all while people played basketball and a block party was going on nearby.

“There was three victims that were shot. We had a 34-year-old man shot, transported to Salem Hospital. He has since been pronounced … so we do have one fatality. We had two other female victims who were shot – an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old female. They were both transported to Boston hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries,” said Lynn Police Lieutenant Michael Kmiec late Saturday night.

Police added Sunday morning that there had actually been three others injured, a total of four people involved. A 49-year-old man was the fourth person shot.

Kmiec also said a dog was shot, and that police had an unconfirmed report of a fourth victim.

“There was like 10 to 15 shots coming at us, and I ran over here with a lot of the older people in the neighborhood – just to get everyone to safety – and the kids all ran out of the court,” said City Councilor Fred Hogan.

“And there was two girls that got shot. One got shot in the back and in the leg. The other one got shot in the leg. And one guy got shot, and he’s still in the park. I don’t know if he survived it or what. He must have got shot six times, the guy in the park,” said another witness, who did not want to be identified.

Many people who witnessed the shooting were just there to have fun.

“A lot of us thought it was firecrackers. So we were just here continuing to party, having a good time. It spiraled out of control. We saw people just running out of here. We were just like, ‘wow,’” said Jamaal Boyd, of Lynn.

Many people who witnessed the shooting have been working hard to promote peace in the community.

“This is my community right here, and I represent Lynn and I’m proud to be from this neighborhood right here, and I think we’re gonna bounce back from this with a lot of community support,” said Simmie Anderson, of Lynn.