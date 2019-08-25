  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) – Police found a 2-year-old girl who left her home late Saturday night while her family was sleeping.

Boston Police said the family went to sleep in their home on Western Ave. in Brighton around 10:30 p.m.

When they woke up, the door was open and the girl was gone. She left the building wearing only a diaper and sleeveless shirt.

A Brighton girl was reunited with her mother after wandering out in the middle of the night. (WBZ-TV)

Officers were actively searching for the girl. At 9 a.m., Boston Police located her.

An ambulance arrived and EMTs brought a stretcher to the building. But the girl’s mother carried her out to the waiting ambulance, which brought the child to an area hospital as a precaution.

No further details are currently available.

