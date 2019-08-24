Comments
BROCKTON (CBS) – A pedestrian died after being struck by a Brockton Police cruiser Friday night.
According to State Police, the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of 581 Main Street. The officer was responding to a call at the time.
The Plymouth County district attorney’s office confirmed Saturday morning the victim died.
State Police detectives from the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office and collision reconstruction teams are investigating.
No other information has been released.
