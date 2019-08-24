  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Brockton News, Brockton Police


BROCKTON (CBS) – A pedestrian died after being struck by a Brockton Police cruiser Friday night.

According to State Police, the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of 581 Main Street. The officer was responding to a call at the time.

The Plymouth County district attorney’s office confirmed Saturday morning the victim died.

A Brockton Police cruiser struck a pedestrian on Main Street (WBZ-TV)

State Police detectives from the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office and collision reconstruction teams are investigating.

No other information has been released.

