FOXBORO (CBS) – Patriots tight end Lance Kendricks has been suspended for the first game of the season, the NFL announced on Saturday.
Kendricks’ suspension is for a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
As part of the suspension, Kendricks will be able to remain with the team for the remainder of the preseason. He will then be eligible to return after the Patriots’ season-opening game against the Steelers on September 9.
Kendricks signed with the Patriots in the offseason. The veteran tight end spent the last two years with the Green Bay Packers.
